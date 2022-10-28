Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th DIVARTY conducts a 21-gun salute [Image 2 of 2]

    25th DIVARTY conducts a 21-gun salute

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2022

    Photo by Spc. Perla Alfaro 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, Soldiers conducted a 21-gun salute Oct. 28 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The 21-gun salute, commonly recognized by many nations, is the highest honor rendered. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Perla Alfaro)

    TAGS

    ceremomy
    25th DIVARTY

