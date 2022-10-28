3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, Soldiers conducted a 21-gun salute Oct. 28 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The 21-gun salute, commonly recognized by many nations, is the highest honor rendered. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Perla Alfaro)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2023 03:33
|Photo ID:
|7577463
|VIRIN:
|221028-A-GS967-864
|Resolution:
|2305x1537
|Size:
|772 KB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th DIVARTY conducts a 21-gun salute [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
