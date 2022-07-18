A 25th Infantry Division CH-47 Chinook helicopter repairer enjoys a view during a ride over the island of Oahu, Hawaii. (U.S. photo by Spc. Perla Alfaro)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2023 03:33
|Photo ID:
|7577462
|VIRIN:
|220718-A-GS967-131
|Resolution:
|2049x1536
|Size:
|704.71 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chinook ride over Oahu [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
