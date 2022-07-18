Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chinook ride over Oahu [Image 1 of 2]

    Chinook ride over Oahu

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Photo by Spc. Perla Alfaro 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    A 25th Infantry Division CH-47 Chinook helicopter repairer enjoys a view during a ride over the island of Oahu, Hawaii. (U.S. photo by Spc. Perla Alfaro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.01.2023 03:33
    Photo ID: 7577462
    VIRIN: 220718-A-GS967-131
    Resolution: 2049x1536
    Size: 704.71 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chinook ride over Oahu [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chinook ride over Oahu
    25th DIVARTY conducts a 21-gun salute

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sunset
    silhouette

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT