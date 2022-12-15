221215-N-TL932-1051 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 15, 2022) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187). Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Sapien)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2023 01:52
|Photo ID:
|7577454
|VIRIN:
|221215-N-TL932-1051
|Resolution:
|4679x3114
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts a replenishment-at-sea [Image 2 of 2], by SN Joshua Sapien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
