    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts a replenishment-at-sea [Image 2 of 2]

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts a replenishment-at-sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Seaman Joshua Sapien 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    221215-N-TL932-1051 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 15, 2022) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187). Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Sapien)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.01.2023 01:52
    Photo ID: 7577454
    VIRIN: 221215-N-TL932-1051
    Resolution: 4679x3114
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts a replenishment-at-sea [Image 2 of 2], by SN Joshua Sapien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aircraft carrier
    USS Carl Vinson
    Sailor

