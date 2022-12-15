Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

221215-N-TL932-1009 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 15, 2022) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Bernardo, a native of Bergen County, N.J., uses a sound powered telephone on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) to relay the approach of Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) before a replenishment-at-sea. Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Sapien)

