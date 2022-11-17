Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 6 of 6]

    Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Smith 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    221117-N-SS900-1108 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 17, 2022) Electrician’s Mate Fireman Jacob Banuelos, a native of Oxnard, Calif., removes hardware from a globe lamp on the boat deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.01.2023 00:31
    Photo ID: 7577373
    VIRIN: 221117-N-SS900-1108
    Resolution: 4640x3712
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aircraft carrier
    USS Carl Vinson
    Sailor

