Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

221117-N-SS900-1098 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 17, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Rafael Hernandez, right, a native of Houston, Texas, assists Electrician’s Mate Fireman Jacob Banuelos, a native of Oxnard, Calif., in the removal of hardware from a globe lamp on the boat deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

Date Taken: 11.17.2022
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US