Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

221117-N-SS900-1098 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 17, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Rafael Hernandez, right, a native of Houston, Texas, assists Electrician’s Mate Fireman Jacob Banuelos, a native of Oxnard, Calif., in the removal of hardware from a globe lamp on the boat deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)
|11.17.2022
|01.01.2023 00:31
|7577372
|221117-N-SS900-1098
|5098x3399
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
