221117-N-SS900-1043 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 17, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Jake Fields, a native of Broken Arrow, Okla., bends sheet metal into light brackets for use aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2022 Date Posted: 01.01.2023 00:31 Photo ID: 7577371 VIRIN: 221117-N-SS900-1043 Resolution: 4582x3055 Size: 1.4 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.