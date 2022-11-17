221117-N-SS900-1007 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 17, 2022) Seaman Ryanna Wilson, a native of East Stroudsburg, Pa., secures mooring lines in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2023 00:30
|Photo ID:
|7577368
|VIRIN:
|221117-N-SS900-1007
|Resolution:
|4640x3712
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT