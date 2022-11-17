Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

221117-N-SS900-1007 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 17, 2022) Seaman Ryanna Wilson, a native of East Stroudsburg, Pa., secures mooring lines in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

