Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

221109-N-TY704-1375 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 9, 2022) Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), operate a rigid hull inflatable boat while conducting a search and rescue training. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily Claire Bennett)¬

Date Taken: 11.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.01.2023 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US