Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

221109-N-TY704-1096 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 9, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Diamonique Rockwell, a native of Albany, Ga., assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), operates a rigid hull inflatable boat during a search and rescue training. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily Claire Bennett)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2023 00:30
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|ALBANY, GA, US
