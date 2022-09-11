Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 1 of 6]

    Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Bennett 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    221109-N-TY704-1005 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 9, 2022) Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) prepare for a search and rescue training. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily Claire Bennett)

    This work, Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Emily Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aircraft carrier
    USS Carl Vinson
    Sailor

