221107-N-PQ495-1074 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 7, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Paige Dominguez, left, a native of Tacoma, Wash., demonstrates how to apply a tourniquet to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ahmi Atsina, a native of New Orleans, La., during a repair locker training aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larissa T. Dougherty)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2023 00:06
|Photo ID:
|7577337
|VIRIN:
|221107-N-PQ495-1074
|Resolution:
|3846x2747
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Hometown:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Larissa Dougherty
