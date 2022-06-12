Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drop zone drop-off: Washington National Guard pilots support special forces static line jumps [Image 13 of 25]

    Drop zone drop-off: Washington National Guard pilots support special forces static line jumps

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    Washington National Guard Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 96th Aviation Troop Command, transport 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Canadian partners over Rogers Drop Zone on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Dec. 6, 2022. The joint static line jump was part of the 78th Annual Menton Week celebrations commemorating the anniversary of the combined U.S. and Canadian First Special Service Force deactivation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 23:00
    Photo ID: 7577137
    VIRIN: 221206-Z-YS961-362
    Resolution: 4517x2083
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drop zone drop-off: Washington National Guard pilots support special forces static line jumps [Image 25 of 25], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    special forces
    airborne
    Army
    National Guard
    1st special forces group
    Washington National Guard

