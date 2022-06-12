Drop zone drop-off: Washington National Guard pilots support special forces static line jumps

Washington National Guard Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 96th Aviation Troop Command, transport 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Canadian partners over Rogers Drop Zone on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Dec. 6, 2022. The joint static line jump was part of the 78th Annual Menton Week celebrations commemorating the anniversary of the combined U.S. and Canadian First Special Service Force deactivation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

