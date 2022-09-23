Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 2 of 2]

    Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Wheaton 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    220923-N-OL611-1026 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 23, 2022) Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) participate in a foreign object debris (FOD) walk down in the hangar bay. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Wheaton)

    This work, Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Tyler Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

