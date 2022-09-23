220923-N-OL611-1026 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 23, 2022) Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) participate in a foreign object debris (FOD) walk down in the hangar bay. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Wheaton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 21:09 Photo ID: 7576931 VIRIN: 220923-N-OL611-1026 Resolution: 4928x2772 Size: 9.6 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Tyler Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.