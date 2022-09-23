Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

220923-N-OL611-1007 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 23, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Ramon Bolden, a native of Effingham County, Ga., holds up foreign object debris (FOD) during a FOD walk down in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Wheaton)

