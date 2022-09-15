Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 5 of 5]

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bill Guilliam 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The United States Air Force Band and The United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team gather in formation during a performance for the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. The military Tattoo is an historic tradition held worldwide, showcasing the excellence and readiness of service members. The members of the Band and the Honor Guard share a common mission of representing Air Force values and fostering community across the nation and with international allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Bill Guilliam)

    This work, Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Bill Guilliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

