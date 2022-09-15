Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power

The United States Air Force Band and The United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team gather in formation during a performance for the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. The military Tattoo is an historic tradition held worldwide, showcasing the excellence and readiness of service members. The members of the Band and the Honor Guard share a common mission of representing Air Force values and fostering community across the nation and with international allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Bill Guilliam)

