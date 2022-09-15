A United States service member attends the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo, Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. Nearly 50 international air chiefs were in attendance at the Tattoo in honor of the unity and collective power the U.S. has built with its international partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bill Guilliam)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 20:14
|Photo ID:
|7576923
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-MR022-2277
|Resolution:
|4199x2999
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Bill Guilliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT