The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform an aerial demonstration during the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md, Sept. 17, 2022. The Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo’s theme was designated "Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive...the Air Force at 75" and showcased performers such as the Thunderbirds, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team and the United States Air Force Academy Wings of Blue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bill Guilliam)
This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates day two of the Air & Space Expo [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Bill Guilliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
