    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 2 of 5]

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bill Guilliam 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The United States Air Force Band and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team pose for a group photo at the end of the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo, Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. The key features of the Tattoo included performances by the Band and U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, who share a common mission of representing the values of the Air Force and helping to foster a community across our nation and with our international allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bill Guilliam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 20:14
    Photo ID: 7576921
    VIRIN: 220914-F-MR022-2336
    Resolution: 5692x3787
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: DC, US
    TAGS

    heritage
    tradition
    jbab
    innovation
    AF75
    Air Force 75

