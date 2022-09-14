Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power

The United States Air Force Band and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team pose for a group photo at the end of the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo, Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. The key features of the Tattoo included performances by the Band and U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, who share a common mission of representing the values of the Air Force and helping to foster a community across our nation and with our international allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bill Guilliam)

