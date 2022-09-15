The United States Air Force Band performs an audio check during the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo, Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. Using music to bridge language, cultural, societal and socio-economic differences, The Band's performances advance international relationships and inspire positive and long-lasting impressions of the Air Force and the United States of America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bill Guilliam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 20:14 Photo ID: 7576920 VIRIN: 220915-F-MR022-2011 Resolution: 3886x2776 Size: 2.98 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Bill Guilliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.