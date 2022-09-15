Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 1 of 5]

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bill Guilliam 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The United States Air Force Band performs an audio check during the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo, Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. Using music to bridge language, cultural, societal and socio-economic differences, The Band's performances advance international relationships and inspire positive and long-lasting impressions of the Air Force and the United States of America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bill Guilliam)

