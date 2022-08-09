Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Installation Management Susquehanna holds full-scale active assailant exercise in recognition of National Preparedness Month [Image 2 of 2]

    DLA Installation Management Susquehanna holds full-scale active assailant exercise in recognition of National Preparedness Month

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Diana Dawa 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Dauphin County Crisis Response Team members attempt to clear a passageway during a full-scale active assailant exercise held at Defense Distribution Center Susquehanna, Sept. 8, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 15:20
    TAGS

    DLA
    DLA Installation Management Susquehanna
    DLA Police
    DLA Installation Management Emergency Services

