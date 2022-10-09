Kentucky Air Guardsmen train water survival skills

Capt. Travis Carter, a pilot for the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 165th Airlift Squadron, walks onto shore after completing water survival training at Taylorsville Lake in Spencer County, Ky., Sept. 10, 2022. The annual training refreshes aircrew members on skills learned during U.S. Air Force Survival School. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 14:29
|Photo ID:
|7576758
|VIRIN:
|220910-Z-DI861-1013
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|BLOOMFIELD, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
