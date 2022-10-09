Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guardsmen train water survival skills [Image 14 of 17]

    Kentucky Air Guardsmen train water survival skills

    BLOOMFIELD, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Matt Hamblen, a pilot for the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 165th Airlift Squadron, bails water out of a LRU-16/P life raft with the spray shield during water survival training at Taylorsville Lake in Spencer County, Ky., Sept. 10, 2022. The annual training refreshes aircrew members on skills learned during U.S. Air Force Survival School. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    water survival
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    165th Airlift Squadron
    123rd Operations Group

