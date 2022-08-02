Steven Forster, far right, a supply management specialist in Defense Logistics Agency Distribution current operations, demonstrates the new mobile dashboard application to Brent Ingraham, far left, executive director of the Defense Department’s Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell and Perry L. Knight, SES, center, DLA Distribution deputy commander, during a visit in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Feb. 8, 2022. The app provides real-time metrics for the mission to distribute millions of free COVID-19 at-home tests to American households. (Photo by Diana Dawa, DLA Distribution Public Affairs)

This work, DLA Distribution completes White House test kit support mission, by Diana Dawa, identified by DVIDS