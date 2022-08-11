Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC course develops intelligence operators [Image 4 of 4]

    AMC course develops intelligence operators

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force student with the Advanced Airlift Mobility Intelligence Course provides an intelligence analysis, prior to a training sortie, to an aircrew with the 41st Airlift Squadron who are attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, November 8, 2022. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 11:47
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 
    school house
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    AATTC
    AAMIC

