AMC course develops intelligence operators

The course director for the Advanced Airlift Mobility Intelligence Course evaluates a student while he provides an intelligence analysis for a training sortie, to an aircrew attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, November 8, 2022. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

