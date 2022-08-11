AMC course develops intelligence operators

A U.S. Air Force student with the Advanced Airlift Mobility Intelligence Course provides an intelligence analysis, prior to a training sortie, to an aircrew with the 41st Airlift Squadron who are attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, November 8, 2022. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

