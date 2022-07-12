Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Construction Group One Commodore Meno Visits Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four in Okinawa.

    JAPAN

    12.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nettie Manfull 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Okinawa, Japan (Dec. 7, 2022) Capt. Michael W. Meno, Commodore of Naval Construction Group One, conducts an all hand Q&A for Naval Construction Battalion Four during his visit to Camp Shields. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitesman 2nd Class Nettie Mae Manfull/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 22:56
    Photo ID: 7576377
    VIRIN: 221007-N-AV351-0017
    Resolution: 2048x1011
    Size: 625.27 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Construction Group One Commodore Meno Visits Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four in Okinawa., by PO3 Nettie Manfull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Japan
    NMCB4
    NCG1

