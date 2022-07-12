Naval Construction Group One Commodore Meno Visits Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four in Okinawa.

Okinawa, Japan (Dec. 7, 2022) Capt. Michael W. Meno, Commodore of Naval Construction Group One, conducts an all hand Q&A for Naval Construction Battalion Four during his visit to Camp Shields. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitesman 2nd Class Nettie Mae Manfull/Released)

