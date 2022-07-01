Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Shade, Intelligence Operations Division Chief, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, is all smiles as his children pin on his new colonel rank at a ceremony at the Peterson Space Force Base Golf Course Jan. 7, 2022. (Department of Defense photo by Mr. Thomas Paul)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 16:56 Photo ID: 7576314 VIRIN: 220107-F-NE677-0024 Resolution: 7168x4781 Size: 6.12 MB Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. Brandon Shade Promotion, by Thomas Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.