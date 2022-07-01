Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Brandon Shade Promotion

    Lt. Col. Brandon Shade Promotion

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Thomas Paul 

    U.S. Northern Command

    Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Shade, Intelligence Operations Division Chief, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, is all smiles as his children pin on his new colonel rank at a ceremony at the Peterson Space Force Base Golf Course Jan. 7, 2022. (Department of Defense photo by Mr. Thomas Paul)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 16:56
    Photo ID: 7576314
    VIRIN: 220107-F-NE677-0024
    Resolution: 7168x4781
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORAD and USNORTHCOM

