Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Shade, Intelligence Operations Division Chief, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, is all smiles as his children pin on his new colonel rank at a ceremony at the Peterson Space Force Base Golf Course Jan. 7, 2022. (Department of Defense photo by Mr. Thomas Paul)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 16:56
|Photo ID:
|7576314
|VIRIN:
|220107-F-NE677-0024
|Resolution:
|7168x4781
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Lt. Col. Brandon Shade Promotion, by Thomas Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
