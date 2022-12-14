Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cleveland Project Office Christmas Lunch [Image 1 of 2]

    Cleveland Project Office Christmas Lunch

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The USACE Bufffalo District team from the Cleveland Project Office got together and enjoyed a Holiday Lunch at the Rowley Inn which sits across the street from the famous 'A Christmas Story' house in Cleveland, Ohio, December 15, 2022. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 16:00
    Photo ID: 7576265
    VIRIN: 221214-A-A1409-001
    Resolution: 1080x836
    Size: 1016.95 KB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cleveland Project Office Christmas Lunch [Image 2 of 2], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cleveland Project Office Christmas Lunch
    Cleveland Project Office Christmas Lunch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Cleveland
    Corps of Engineers
    Christmas
    Buffalo District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT