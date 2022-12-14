The USACE Bufffalo District team from the Cleveland Project Office got together and enjoyed a Holiday Lunch at the Rowley Inn which sits across the street from the famous 'A Christmas Story' house in Cleveland, Ohio, December 15, 2022. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 16:00
|Photo ID:
|7576265
|VIRIN:
|221214-A-A1409-001
|Resolution:
|1080x836
|Size:
|1016.95 KB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cleveland Project Office Christmas Lunch [Image 2 of 2], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT