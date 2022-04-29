NORAD and USORTHCOM Headquarters with United States, Canada, and Mexico Flags

The photo captures the rare occurrence when the flags of the United States, Canada, and Mexico are flown at the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command headquarters building on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The Mexican flag took the place of the usual Colorado state flag in preparation for the visit of the Mexican military service secretaries Apr. 29, 2022. (Department of Defense photo by Mr. Jhomil Bansil)

Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US