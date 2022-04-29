Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORAD and USORTHCOM Headquarters with United States, Canada, and Mexico Flags

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Jhomil Bansil 

    U.S. Northern Command

    The photo captures the rare occurrence when the flags of the United States, Canada, and Mexico are flown at the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command headquarters building on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The Mexican flag took the place of the usual Colorado state flag in preparation for the visit of the Mexican military service secretaries Apr. 29, 2022. (Department of Defense photo by Mr. Jhomil Bansil)

