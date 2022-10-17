Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crane Navy Ball Cover [Image 1 of 4]

    Crane Navy Ball Cover

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2022

    Photo by Victoria Baker 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division

    This publication served as the program for the Crane Navy Birthday Ball held in October 2022. The program features a gold logo that commemorates the 247th birthday of the United States Navy. The symbolic oak leaves represent the white oaks trees located on center at Crane in Constitution Grove. The trees in this grove are used for re-planking the oldest ship in the Navy inventory, the U.S.S. Constitution. The theme of the 2022 Ball was “On Watch 24/7 for 247 Years”. The logo and program were created using Adobe products such as Illustrator and Photoshop. (U.S. Navy graphic by Victoria Baker).

