    NYC Marathon 2022 preparation at Fort Wadsworth, N.Y. [Image 1 of 2]

    STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    Members of U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York Police watch over participants before the start of the 2022 New York Marathon on Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island, New York on Nov. 6, 2022. Over 50,000 runners made their way through the area before getting to the starting line. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hightower)

    This work, NYC Marathon 2022 preparation at Fort Wadsworth, N.Y. [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 John Hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

