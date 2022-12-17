Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D.C. National Guard Holiday Celebration [Image 2 of 3]

    D.C. National Guard Holiday Celebration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Richard Trinh 

    DC National Guard

    The District of Columbia National Guard hosts the annual holiday celebration on Dec. 17, 2022 at the D.C. Armory. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richard Trinh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 12:41
    Photo ID: 7576087
    VIRIN: 221217-Z-WK928-1002
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard Holiday Celebration [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Richard Trinh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D.C. National Guard Holiday Celebration
    D.C. National Guard Holiday Celebration
    D.C. National Guard Holiday Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Army
    National Guard
    District of Columbia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT