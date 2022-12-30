Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) arrives in Palma de Mallorca, Spain [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) arrives in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

    SPAIN

    12.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christine Montgomery 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    221230-N-TC847-1014 PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain (Dec. 30, 2022) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) arrives in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, for a scheduled port visit, Dec. 30, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 11:32
    Photo ID: 7576050
    VIRIN: 221230-N-TC847-1014
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) arrives in Palma de Mallorca, Spain [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) arrives in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) arrives in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) arrives in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) arrives in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spain
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55)
    George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group
    CSG-10
    Palma de Mallorca

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT