221230-N-TC847-1014 PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain (Dec. 30, 2022) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) arrives in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, for a scheduled port visit, Dec. 30, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 11:32 Photo ID: 7576050 VIRIN: 221230-N-TC847-1014 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.1 MB Location: ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) arrives in Palma de Mallorca, Spain [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.