Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hispanic and Native American Heritage Event [Image 24 of 24]

    Hispanic and Native American Heritage Event

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221023-N-WM182-1001 (Oct. 23, 2022) Graphic created for a poster supporting Hispanic and Native American Heritage event. Used on board the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in support of a Hispanic and Native American heritage event. (U.S. Navy graphic created by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 09:52
    Photo ID: 7575925
    VIRIN: 221023-N-WM182-1001
    Resolution: 3647x4719
    Size: 13.55 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic and Native American Heritage Event [Image 24 of 24], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Old Salt - Nautical Terms
    Old Salt
    Chief Petty Officer Birthday
    Old Salt - Damage Control
    DUI Ad
    Old Salt - Goat
    New Salt - Sugar Report
    Old Salt - Joe
    Don't Text And Drive
    New Salt - Cake
    U.S Navy Birthday Logo
    Beyond The Gym
    Old Salt - Flying Dutchmen
    100 Years of Naval Aircraft Carriers
    USS Nimitz Multicultural Committee Ad
    Old Salt - Army V Navy
    Motivational Graphic
    Old Salt - Christmas Past
    New Salt - Deck Log
    USS Nimitz Infographic
    We Have The Watch
    Mental Health Awareness
    SAPR Infographic
    Hispanic and Native American Heritage Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    heritage
    diversity
    CVN 68
    Hispanic
    Native American
    USS Nimitz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT