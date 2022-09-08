Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC PCD’s INSPIRE event ignites culture of leadership, diversity and innovation

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Photo by Jeremy Roman 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division dedicated an entire day to educate and challenge its workforce on building and sustaining a diverse and innovative work environment during its INSPIRE: Igniting a Culture of Leadership and Innovation event held at Gulf Coast State College, Panama City, Fla., August 9. Speakers (clockwise from top left) Dr. Steve Robbins, author, inclusion and diversity expert discussed “Science Based Approach to Inclusion, Diversity and Belonging”, Dr. Angie Lewis, Senior Executive Service, NSWC Crane Division technical director highlighted “Unified Leadership”, Mr. Brian Blackwell, principal consultant, BD Blackwell Consulting addressed “Leading from Where You Are”, and DeDe Halfhill, renowned leadership expert and colonel, U.S. Air Force, ret., explained the “Art of Language and Connection”. INSPIRE is the first Leadership in a Diverse Environment event the Navy Lab has hosted. (U.S. Navy graphic by Christine Ward and photos Army Sergeant Alex Morgan)

