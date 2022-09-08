Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division dedicated an entire day to educate and challenge its workforce on building and sustaining a diverse and innovative work environment during its INSPIRE: Igniting a Culture of Leadership and Innovation event held at Gulf Coast State College, Panama City, Fla., August 9. Speakers (clockwise from top left) Dr. Steve Robbins, author, inclusion and diversity expert discussed “Science Based Approach to Inclusion, Diversity and Belonging”, Dr. Angie Lewis, Senior Executive Service, NSWC Crane Division technical director highlighted “Unified Leadership”, Mr. Brian Blackwell, principal consultant, BD Blackwell Consulting addressed “Leading from Where You Are”, and DeDe Halfhill, renowned leadership expert and colonel, U.S. Air Force, ret., explained the “Art of Language and Connection”. INSPIRE is the first Leadership in a Diverse Environment event the Navy Lab has hosted. (U.S. Navy graphic by Christine Ward and photos Army Sergeant Alex Morgan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 07:56 Photo ID: 7575863 VIRIN: 220809-N-SI627-001 Resolution: 3307x2250 Size: 895.06 KB Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSWC PCD’s INSPIRE event ignites culture of leadership, diversity and innovation, by Jeremy Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.