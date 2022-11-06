Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Summer Atlas for Washington Kitsap Peninsula / Seattle Area. [Image 2 of 2]

    2022 Summer Atlas for Washington Kitsap Peninsula / Seattle Area.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Graphic created for magazine aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68) to suggest activities Sailors can do while in homeport. U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 03:16
    Photo ID: 7575753
    VIRIN: 220611-N-QW460-1000
    Resolution: 5100x3300
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Get Real Get Better CNO 2022 Message
    2022 Summer Atlas for Washington Kitsap Peninsula / Seattle Area.

    TAGS

    Seattle
    Summer
    CVN 68
    USS Nimitz
    Kitsap Peninsula

