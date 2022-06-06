Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nimitz Pride Month 2022

    USS Nimitz Pride Month 2022

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Graphic created to celebrate Pride Month aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68). The rainbow colors represent the spectrum of diversity of Sailors who are united by their identity as Sailors. U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 02:49
    Photo ID: 7575751
    VIRIN: 220606-N-QW460-1002
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz Pride Month 2022, by PO2 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tradition
    CVN 68
    USS Nimitz
    Teamwork
    Pride 2022

