    'Back to School' pool party hosted at Sagamihara Family Housing Area Outdoor Pool

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A boy swims in the Outdoor Pool at Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, during a "Back to School" pool party held there Aug. 19. The Zama Middle-High School PTO- and ZMHS Executive Student Council-sponsored event included pizza and refreshments, and attendees could also try out the Wibit floating obstacle course.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 00:20
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Back to School

