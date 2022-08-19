A boy swims in the Outdoor Pool at Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, during a "Back to School" pool party held there Aug. 19. The Zama Middle-High School PTO- and ZMHS Executive Student Council-sponsored event included pizza and refreshments, and attendees could also try out the Wibit floating obstacle course.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 00:20
|Photo ID:
|7575701
|VIRIN:
|220819-A-PR478-032
|Resolution:
|2048x1418
|Size:
|472.27 KB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 'Back to School' pool party hosted at Sagamihara Family Housing Area Outdoor Pool, by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT