A boy swims in the Outdoor Pool at Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, during a "Back to School" pool party held there Aug. 19. The Zama Middle-High School PTO- and ZMHS Executive Student Council-sponsored event included pizza and refreshments, and attendees could also try out the Wibit floating obstacle course.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 00:20 Photo ID: 7575701 VIRIN: 220819-A-PR478-032 Resolution: 2048x1418 Size: 472.27 KB Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'Back to School' pool party hosted at Sagamihara Family Housing Area Outdoor Pool, by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.