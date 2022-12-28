Decatur Replenishment-at-Sea

221228-N-SN516-1195 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 28, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors receive pallets from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

