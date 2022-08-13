Camp Zama community members model back-to-school clothes at all-ages fashion show

Riku Okazawa, wearing a tie-dye ensemble and sunglasses he chose, poses at the edge of the runway during a back-to-school fashion show held Aug. 13 at the Main Exchange at Camp Zama, Japan. Camp Zama’s Army Community Service put together the event primarily as a way to show off the many different boys’ and girls’ clothing styles available at the Exchange to those families who arrived to Japan over the summer.

