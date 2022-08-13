Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama community members model back-to-school clothes at all-ages fashion show [Image 4 of 7]

    Camp Zama community members model back-to-school clothes at all-ages fashion show

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Alexis Villator, 13, returns from the runway after modeling her selected outfit during a back-to-school fashion show held Aug. 13 at the Main Exchange at Camp Zama, Japan. Camp Zama’s Army Community Service put together the event primarily as a way to show off the many different boys’ and girls’ clothing styles available at the Exchange to those families who arrived to Japan over the summer.

    This work, Camp Zama community members model back-to-school clothes at all-ages fashion show [Image 7 of 7], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama

    Camp Zama
    Army Community Service

