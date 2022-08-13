Eliza Boston, 6, flips her hair while posing at the edge of the runway in her selected outfit during a back-to-school fashion show held Aug. 13 at the Main Exchange at Camp Zama, Japan. Camp Zama’s Army Community Service put together the event primarily as a way to show off the many different boys’ and girls’ clothing styles available at the Exchange to those families who arrived to Japan over the summer.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 21:03
|Photo ID:
|7575525
|VIRIN:
|220813-A-PR478-312
|Resolution:
|640x452
|Size:
|55.37 KB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama community members model back-to-school clothes at all-ages fashion show [Image 7 of 7], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT