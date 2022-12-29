USAF Fighter Weapons School Graduation Patch

A U.S. Air Force Fighter Weapons School Graduate patch is scanned at the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Dec. 29, 2022. U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicholas A. Loglisci is the first weapons officer to come from the 177th Fighter Wing since 2012 and the fourth weapons officer at the Wing currently. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo by Lt. Col. Michael Long)
U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicholas A. Loglisci graduates Weapons Instructor School
