Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF Fighter Weapons School Graduation Patch

    USAF Fighter Weapons School Graduation Patch

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force Fighter Weapons School Graduate patch is scanned at the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Dec. 29, 2022. U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicholas A. Loglisci is the first weapons officer to come from the 177th Fighter Wing since 2012 and the fourth weapons officer at the Wing currently. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo by Lt. Col. Michael Long)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 17:55
    Photo ID: 7575360
    VIRIN: 221229-Z-F3930-1001
    Resolution: 900x1087
    Size: 592.31 KB
    Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Fighter Weapons School Graduation Patch, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicholas A. Loglisci graduates Weapons Instructor School

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    177th Fighter Wing
    177FW
    USAF Weapons School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT