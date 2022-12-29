A U.S. Air Force Fighter Weapons School Graduate patch is scanned at the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Dec. 29, 2022. U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicholas A. Loglisci is the first weapons officer to come from the 177th Fighter Wing since 2012 and the fourth weapons officer at the Wing currently. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo by Lt. Col. Michael Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 17:55 Photo ID: 7575360 VIRIN: 221229-Z-F3930-1001 Resolution: 900x1087 Size: 592.31 KB Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF Fighter Weapons School Graduation Patch, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.