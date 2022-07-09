Designed to support the Recruitment and Retention efforts of the Drill Sergeant corps.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 16:03
|Photo ID:
|7575254
|VIRIN:
|220907-A-PT021-266
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL , AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Sergeant Recruitment Trifold back [Image 3 of 3], by Derrick Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT