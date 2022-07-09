Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drill Sergeant Recruitment Trifold [Image 2 of 3]

    Drill Sergeant Recruitment Trifold

    REDSTONE ARSENAL , AL, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Derrick Williams 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Designed to support the Recruitment and Retention efforts for the Drill Sergeant corps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 16:03
    Photo ID: 7575253
    VIRIN: 220907-A-PT021-015
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 0 B
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL , AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Sergeant Recruitment Trifold [Image 3 of 3], by Derrick Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Drill Sergeant Recruitment
    Drill Sergeant Recruitment Trifold
    Drill Sergeant Recruitment Trifold back

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    drill sergeant
    Recruitment and Retention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT