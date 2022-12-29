Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Obstacle Course [Image 4 of 10]

    Mike Company Obstacle Course

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Abbott 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Aidan Dakarai, a recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the obstacle course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 29, 2022. The obstacle course is used as one of many physical training challenges to prepare recruits to become United States Marines. Dakari was recruited by Recruiting Station Denver, Colo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 16:05
    Photo ID: 7575244
    VIRIN: 221229-M-RO791-1109
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Obstacle Course [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Obstacle Course
    USMC
    Mike Company
    MCRDSD

