    Lt Gen Jim Slife at Chief Orientation Symposium [Image 2 of 2]

    Lt Gen Jim Slife at Chief Orientation Symposium

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, Air Force Special Operations Commander, speaks on Leadership and Management at the Chief Orientation Symposium, Feb 17, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield/Released)

